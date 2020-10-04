Sanders caught six of nine targets for 93 yards in Sunday's 35-29 win over the Lions.

Sanders led the Saints in targets, catches and receiving yards, but Tre'Quan Smith scored both of the team's touchdowns through the air, while Latavius Murray and Alvin Kamara combined for three scores on the ground. The veteran wide receiver has seen his yardage total climb in each of his first four games with the Saints, but keeping that trend going won't be easy against the Chargers in Week 5, especially if Michael Thomas (ankle) returns and reclaims his spot atop the New Orleans' receiving pecking order.