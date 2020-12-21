Sanders caught four of five targets for 76 yards in Sunday's 32-29 loss to Kansas City.

With Michael Thomas (ankle) out, Sanders led the Saints in catches and receiving yards -- though Alvin Kamara saw one more target -- and posted his best yardage total since Week 2. Tre'Quan Smith also suffered an ankle injury Sunday, potentially leaving Sanders as the only experienced wideout on the New Orleans roster heading into Week 16's meeting with the Vikings.