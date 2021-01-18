Sanders hauled in six of nine targets for 48 yards in the Saints' 30-20 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.
The veteran led the team in targets and receptions, but his short-yardage gains led to little production in the loss. After a mildly-productive first season in New Orleans, Sanders is set to return for at least one more year, where he should be a primary weapon in the passing game, no matter who is under center throwing him passes.
More News
-
Saints' Emmanuel Sanders: Falls flat in Sunday's win•
-
Saints' Emmanuel Sanders: Scores fifth touchdown in finale•
-
Saints' Emmanuel Sanders: Solid effort as top wideout•
-
Saints' Emmanuel Sanders: Leading receiver in loss•
-
Saints' Emmanuel Sanders: Set for expanded role•
-
Saints' Emmanuel Sanders: Finds end zone against Eagles•