According to Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, Sanders "looked smooth" during individual passing drills at Monday's practice.
Monday marked the Saints' first session with media access, during which Drew Brees made only a few throws in team drills. None of them went to Sanders, but it's only a matter of team before the long-time signal-caller is connecting with his new No. 2 wide receiver. Sanders is somewhat redundant with All-Pro Michael Thomas, though, so it remains to be seen what kind of workload the 33-year-old can earn with his new team. Between the Broncos and 49ers last season, Sanders averaged 5.7 targets per game, which marked his fewest since 2012 as a member of the Steelers.