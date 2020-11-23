Sanders reeled in four of five targets for 66 receiving yards during Sunday's 24-9 win against Atlanta.

Most of Sanders' production on the afternoon came via a 44-yard catch late in the second quarter, a play that was reversed in New Orleans' favor after Sanders was ruled on the field to have committed a fumble. The two-time Pro Bowler had just one catch for five yards last Sunday against the 49ers, so invested fantasy GMs will take production from Sanders any way they can get it. Sunday he was the second-busiest pass-catcher on the team, though he didn't muster even half the number of targets as Michael Thomas (12). Next, Sanders and the Saints will travel to take on the Broncos, a team with which the 33-year-old won a Super Bowl in 2016.