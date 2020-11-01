Sanders, who is on the Saints' reserve/COVID-19 list, is expected to rejoin the team this coming week and return to action in Week 9 versus the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Both Sanders and Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) are out for Sunday's game against the Bears, but it looks like the Saints will welcome back at least one of their top two receivers next week. When Sanders last played in Week 5, he caught a career-high 12 passes (on 14 targets) for 122 yards.