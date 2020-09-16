Sanders is slated to be the Saints' No. 1 WR with Michael Thomas (ankle) expected to miss several weeks, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

At first, it appeared Thomas may be able to play through this injury, but further tests revealed the star receiver's injury was more serious than initially thought. As a result, Sanders and to a lesser extent Tre'Quan Smith should both see increases in usage starting in Sunday's game versus the Raiders. Sanders played just 49 percent of offensive snaps in Week 1's win over the Buccaneers, but he managed three receptions for 15 yards and a score.