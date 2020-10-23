The Saints placed Sanders on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, ruling him out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Michael Thomas (hamstring) also absent from Friday's practice, the Saints are expected to rely on Tre'Quan Smith as their No. 1 receiver come Sunday. The other options at the position on the active roster are Deonte Harris, Marquez Callaway and Bennie Fowler (shoulder), while the practice squad holds Austin Carr, Juwan Johnson and Tommylee Lewis. Sanders could be back for a Week 8 game in Chicago, depending on the results of his upcoming tests for COVID-19.