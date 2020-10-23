Sanders has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, ruling him out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With Michael Thomas (hamstring) also absent from Friday's practice, it appears Tre'Quan Smith will operate as the Saints' No. 1 receiver come Sunday. The other options on the active roster are Deonte Harris, Marquez Callaway and Bennie Fowler (shoulder), while the practice squad holds Austin Carr, Juwan Johnson and Tommylee Lewis. It's possible Sanders could be back for Week 8, depending on the results of his upcoming tests for COVID-19.
