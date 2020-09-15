Sanders could be in line for more work after Michael Thomas suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 1 against the Buccaneers.

As Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported, Thomas' status for Week 2 is uncertain. If he's forced to miss time, Sanders would likely be the team's de facto No. 1 wide receiver, though Alvin Kamara and Jared Cook would stand to benefit the most from Thomas' absence.