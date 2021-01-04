Sanders caught nine of 13 targets for 63 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 33-7 win over the Saints.

Sanders led the team in all major receiving categories and, despite averaging just 7.0 yards per catch, made a nice fantasy impact thanks to an eight-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter. The veteran has stepped up in a big way over the last three games, averaging 5.7 receptions and 74 yards per contest. Sanders finishes the regular season with respectable totals of 61 receptions, 726 yards and five touchdowns. Assuming Michael Thomas returns for the Wild Card matchup with the Bears, Sanders will step back into a secondary role.