Sanders figures to conclude the regular season as the Saints' No. 1 wideout with Michael Thomas (ankle) set to hit IR, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Sanders is the favorite to officially serve as New Orleans' top wideout, but it's probably more realistic to project that he and Tre'Quan Smith will split the targets vacated by Thomas rather evenly, just as they did Weeks 2-5. If Thomas is indeed placed on IR it will rule him out for the final three games of the regular season. Drew Brees (ribs) is expected to return for Sunday's game against the high-powered Chiefs, and with Deonte Harris (neck) listed as questionable, both Sanders and Smith could immediately be primed for key offensive roles.