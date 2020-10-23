Sanders (illness) won't be eligible to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list until after the Saints' Week 7 game in Chicago, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

After he was removed from the active roster Friday following his positive COVID-19 test, Sanders had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Since Sanders experienced a fever prior to testing positive, he's considered symptomatic, which means he won't be able to rejoin the Saints until at least 10 days have passed. In addition to Sanders, Michael Thomas (hamstring/ankle) remains sidelined for Week 7, putting Tre'Quan Smith on track to serve as the team's No. 1 wide receiver against Carolina.