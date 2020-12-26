Sanders secured four of five targets for 83 yards and rushed once for 12 yards in the Saints' 52-33 win over the Vikings on Friday.

The veteran was due for a bigger role with both Michael Thomas and Tre'Quan Smith on injured reserve with ankle sprains, and he indeed led the Saints in receptions and receiving yards while tying for the team lead in targets. However, with Alvin Kamara's 155-yard, six-touchdown effort spearheading a 264-yard rushing day for New Orleans, Sanders generated solid but not spectacular numbers. The 33-year-old has now upped his yardage total over that of the prior game in four consecutive contests, however, and he'll look to finish off the regular season strong against the Panthers in a Week 17 road battle.