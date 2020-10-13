Sanders caught 12 of 14 targets for 122 yards in Monday night's 30-27 overtime win against the Chargers.
Sanders has seemingly caught his stride after stumbling out of the blocks with the Saints. The veteran led New Orleans in all major receiving categories Monday, setting season highs for himself in the process. Sanders also came agonizingly close to a touchdown, but was marked down at the one-yard line in a reversed video review to close the first half. With now back-to-back outings with at least six catches and 90 yards, New Orleans' Week 6 bye comes at an inopportune time for Sanders, who will also have to contend with top wideout Michael Thomas' likely return when the Saints play next.
