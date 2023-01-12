Benjamin had two rushes for three yards during Sunday's 10-7 loss against Carolina. Over 15 games between Arizona, Houston and New Orleans in 2022, he recorded 73 rushing attempts for 313 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 25 receptions (34 targets) for 193 yards

Benjamin finished the season in a reserve role alongside David Johnson, as both backs joined New Orleans when No. 2 running back Mark Ingram went down with a season-ending knee injury in early December. Benjamin ultimately had a slightly smaller workload compared to the 31-year-old Johnson, though neither saw any significant action with Alvin Kamara and do-it-all tight end Taysom Hill shouldering the Saints' rushing duties over the final four games. The 23-year-old Benjamin wound up seeing the vast majority of this production come over 10 games with the Cardinals before he was waived by the team Nov. 14. Benjamin also never carved out a significant role on special teams following his departure from Arizona. He will now enter the final year of his rookie contract during the 2023 season.