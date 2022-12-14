The Saints claimed Benjamin off waivers from the Texans on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Benjamin will move on to his third locale of the season, following stops in Arizona and Houston. With the Cardinals earlier this season, Benjamin was reasonably productive while handling a three-down role from Weeks 4 through 6 in the absence of James Conner, a stretch in which he averaged 50.3 rushing yards and 24 receiving yards per game. Once Conner returned, however, Benjamin was placed on waivers shortly thereafter, and he never received much of an opportunity to carve out work upon landing in Houston. The Saints could present a clearer path for him to find backup snaps behind Alvin Kamara, with Mark Ingram (knee) in danger to miss the rest of the season. Benjamin's threats for work behind Ingram are veteran David Johnson and Dwayne Washington, whom the Saints likely prefer to keep in a special-teams role.