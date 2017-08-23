Play

Harris (knee) played in 17 snaps during the Saints' preseason victory over the Chargers, Larry Holder of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Harris missed nearly all of last season due to a torn ACL but he's since returned. He's likely in line for a role as a depth secondary player once again in 2017.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories