Interim head coach Darren Rizzi said Monday that McCoy does not require surgery to repair an elbow injury that he suffered in New Orleans' 34-0 loss to Green Bay on Monday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

McCoy attempted to play through the injury in the second quarter, but he was taken out of the game for a second time and did not take the field for the second half. While it appears likely that McCoy will miss the Saints' final two games of the regular season, the good news is that he doesn't appear to require a procedure to repair the injury. Shane Lemieux will likely take over at starting center for as long as McCoy is sidelined.