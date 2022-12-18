site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Erik McCoy: Back to active roster
RotoWire Staff
Dec 17, 2022
Saints activated McCoy from injured reserve Saturday.
McCoy missed the minimum four games while on injured reserve with a calf injury, but he'll presumably return to action Sunday against the Falcons. If available, he figures to reclaim his spot as the team's starting center.
