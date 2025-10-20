Head coach Kellen Moore relayed Monday that McCoy sustained a season-ending biceps injury during the Saints' 26-14 loss to the Bears on Sunday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

McCoy tore his biceps during Sunday's loss, which will sideline the seventh-year offensive lineman for the rest of the 2025 season. His loss is a severe blow to the Saints' offense, as the 2019 second-rounder was named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last two years. Luke Fortner entered Sunday's game following McCoy's exit, but it could be Cesar Ruiz who shifts over from right guard to center for the rest of the 2025 campaign.