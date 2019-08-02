Saints' Erik McCoy: Entrenched in starting battle
McCoy is entrenched in a three-way battle for the Saints starting center job, Herbie Teope of NOLA.com reports.
The second-round rookie from Texas A&M is competing with Nick Easton and Cameron Tom for the vacated starting center spot after All-Pro center Max Unger surprisingly announced his retirement in the offseason. More clarity on the situation should develop as training camp progresses.
