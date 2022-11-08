McCoy (calf) is questionable to return to Monday's game versus the Ravens, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
McCoy was forced out before the end of the first half and was unable to take the field on the Saints' first series of the third quarter. The veteran center also entered the 2022 campaign with a lingering calf issue, but he has been able to start every game for New Orleans this season. With McCoy sidelined, Cesar Ruiz moved over to center and Calvin Throckmorton was inserted at right guard, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football and Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com.