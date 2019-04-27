Saints' Erik McCoy: Heading to NOLA
The Saints selected McCoy in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 48th overall.
New Orleans traded up with Miami to get McCoy with its first pick of the draft. McCoy (6-foot-3 7/8, 303 pounds) made 39 starts during his time at Texas A&M, with 37 of those coming at center. He should immediately vie for the starting center spot vacated by the recently retired Max Unger, although the Saints did bring in Nick Easton this offseason as well.
