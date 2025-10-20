McCoy is believed to have sustained a torn biceps in Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Bears and will likely miss the remainder of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The veteran center exited New Orleans' Week 7 loss in the fourth quarter, and the injury now appears serious enough to sideline him for the remainder of the year. This is a huge blow to the Saints' offensive line, as McCoy was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his last two seasons. In his stead, Luke Fortner is expected to step in and start at center.