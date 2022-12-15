The Saints designated McCoy (calf) from injured reserve Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
McCoy has spent the last four games on IR after being forced out with a calf injury Week 9 versus Baltimore, and he was designated to return to practice at the earliest possible opportunity. The 25-year-old will now have a 21-day window to be restored to the active roster, otherwise he'll revert to IR for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. McCoy's first chance to play again will come Sunday against Atlanta.