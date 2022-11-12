McCoy (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

McCoy was forced out with a calf injury during the first half of Monday's loss to the Ravens and was seen in a walking boot postgame. The 25-year-old then did not practice at all Week 10, and his next opportunity to play will come against the Rams on Sunday, Nov. 20. With McCoy sidelined, Cesar Ruiz will likely shift over into the Saints' starting center role while Calvin Throckmorton steps in at right guard.