McCoy (calf) signed a five-year contract extension worth up to $63.75 million Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The contract includes over $40 million in guarantees, and keeps McCoy stationed in New Orleans for years to come. The 25-year-old center has started for the Saints in each of the past three seasons, missing just six games over that span. McCoy logged limited practices on both Wednesday and Thursday this week, as he's tending to a calf issue. The 303-pounder's participation during Friday's practice should provide more clarity regarding his Week 1 availability against the Falcons.