McCoy left the locker room with a walking boot following Monday's 27-13 loss to the Ravens, Brooke Kirchhofer of WWL-TV New Orleans reports.

McCoy was unable to return after exiting in the first half against Baltimore, and he was seen struggling to put any weight on his injured calf postgame, per Kirchhofer. The 25-year-old has started all 52 of his regular-season games since being selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he inked a five-year contract extension with New Orleans this offseason. It will be worth monitoring McCoy's status heading into Sunday's contest versus Pittsburgh.