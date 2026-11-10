Coach Kellen Moore said Monday that McCoy will be out "for a little bit" as he deals with the bicep injury he suffered during Sunday's game versus the Browns, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Per Jeff Nowak of WWL Radio New Orleans, Moore also said Monday that McCoy is not tending to a long-term or season-ending injury, and he does not believe it will require surgery. William Sherman filled in for McCoy at center after he exited during the fourth quarter in Week 9, but Cesar Ruiz also has experience at the position, and rookie fourth-rounder Jeremiah Wright is available should the Saints need him at guard.