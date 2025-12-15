Hull rushed four times for 12 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Panthers.

Hull and Audric Estime were the only options remaining at running back after Devin Neal (hamstring) exited in the second quarter. Estime finished with 50 scrimmage yards on three carries and three targets. Hull and Estime would likely share backfield work in Week 16 against the Jets if the Saints don't get Neal or Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle) back.