Hull tallied five carries for 15 yards during Sunday's 21-17 loss versus Miami.

Alvin Kamara was inactive with an MCL sprain suffered last week, leaving Hull, Devin Neal and Audric Estime as the Saints' three active running backs. Neal handled the bulk of the rushing workload with 14 carries while playing 82 percent of offensive snaps. Meanwhile, Hull played just 18 percent of offensive snaps while Estime never saw the field. Hull appears set to be the RB2 so long as Kamara remains out, but his production probably won't serve much purpose in terms of fantasy value. New Orleans will next play versus Tampa Bay on Sunday, Dec. 7th.