Hull totaled two rushes for 11 yards during Sunday's 19-17 defeat against the Falcons.

Hull once again played second fiddle behind Audric Estime, who tallied 21 carries for 63 yards. The Saints were without their top three running backs over the final three weeks of the regular season, as Alvin Kamara (knee) remained inactive while Kendre Miller (knee) and Devin Neal (hamstring) finished the year on IR. Hull tallied just nine carries over this span, finishing the 2025 campaign with 19 rushing attempts for 48 yards over six appearances. He joined the Saints' practice squad in late October before being signed to the active roster Nov. 25.