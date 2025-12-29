Hull tallied two carries for three yards during Sunday's 34-26 victory versus Tennessee.

Hull had a minimal workload for the fifth week in a row, while fellow backup running back Audric Estime saw an increased workload with a team-high 14 carries for 94 yards. These two have filled in for the Saints' depleted backfield with Devin Neal (hamstring) and Kendre Miller (knee) on IR while RB1 Alvin Kamara (knee) is still sidelined. The 25-year-old Hull has now totaled 17 carries for 36 yards across five appearances this season. He should once again see sparse usage in New Orleans' regular-season finale versus Atlanta.