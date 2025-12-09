Hull notched one carry for four yards and reeled in his only target for six yards during Sunday's 24-20 victory against the Buccaneers.

With Alvin Kamara out for the second game in a row, Hull once again saw the field in the Saints' injury-riddled running-back room. This week, Devin Neal took on a bigger role as the RB1 with 19 carries, and fellow backup Audric Estime saw more run with three carries compared to zero in the previous game. Hull has now accumulated seven rushing attempts in four career games across his first three seasons. Even if the Saints are hit with more injuries at running back, it's unlikely that Hull will be their first choice to help fill the void. Fantasy owners should expect much out of him during the Week 15 contest versus Carolina.