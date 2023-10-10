Moreau gathered in his only target for six yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 34-0 win against the Patriots.

After missing the past two games with an ankle injury, Moreau stepped up into a starting role with usual No. 1 tight end Juwan Johnson (calf) sidelined Week 5. As a result, the 26-year-old was the beneficiary of a special goal-line package that resulted in the Saints' final touchdown of the game, catching a shovel pass on the move before barreling his way into the end zone for a six-yard score in the fourth quarter This marked just the third target and reception for Moreau this season. While he's played just over 50 percent of offensive snaps across his three games this season, it seems unlikely that Moreau will see much of a role in the receiving game - especially if Johnson returns for the Week 6 contest against Houston.