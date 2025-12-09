Moreau caught his only target for 16 yards during Sunday's 24-20 win versus the Buccaneers.

Moreau split snaps with TE1 Juwan Johnson, but he played an ancillary role once again, as he was one of four Saints receivers who logged between one to two targets behind top pass-catchers Devaughn Vele (five), Chris Olave (five) and Johnson (four). His opportunities were even more limited than usual, with quarterback Tyler Shough logging a season-low 20 passing attempts. Barring injuries to one of New Orleans' top receivers, Moreau still won't have any fantasy relevance moving forward. The team will next play Week 15 against Carolina on Sunday, Nov. 14.