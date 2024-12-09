Moreau reeled in all two targets for 40 yards during Sunday's 14-11 win against the Giants.

Moreau made one of the standout plays of Sunday's game, catching a pass one-handed and in stride over the middle before running for a 32-yard gain. The 250-pound tight end has already surpassed his season-long production from last year, but he's still logged more than two catches in just two games this season and has not recorded a touchdown since Week 9. Meanwhile, fellow tight end Juwan Johnson recorded four catches on five targets along with an 11-yard touchdown reception on Sunday. Moreau and Johnson should continue to split targets as the top-two tight ends for the Saints moving forward. Their next game will come versus the Commanders on Sunday, Dec. 15.