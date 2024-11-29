Moreau (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Moreau will be available Sunday after logging three limited practices. He'll work as part of a crowded New Orleans tight end room that also features Juwan Johnson and the versatile Taysom Hill.
