Moreau is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup versus the Jets due to an ankle issue, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Moreau was injured when he was tackled after making a catch in the third quarter. The veteran tight end has been working as New Orleans' No. 2 option at the position behind Juwan Johnson. If Moreau can't return Sunday, Taysom Hill and/or Jack Stoll could see more offensive snaps.