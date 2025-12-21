default-cbs-image
Moreau is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup versus the Jets due to an ankle issue, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Moreau was injured when he was tackled after making a catch in the third quarter. The veteran tight end has been working as New Orleans' No. 2 option at the position behind Juwan Johnson. If Moreau can't return Sunday, Taysom Hill and/or Jack Stoll could see more offensive snaps.

