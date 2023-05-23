Moreau (illness) participated in Tuesday's practice, Ross Jackson of Saints News Network reports.
The veteran tight end was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma earlier in the offseason but is already a full participant at practice, per Jackson, running routes and catching passes at Tuesday's session. Moreau should be a fixture in New Orleans' offense after inking a three-year, $12.234 million deal to compete with Juwan Johnson for No. 1 tight end duties. Moreau already has familiarity with new Saints QB Derek Carr from their time together with the Raiders.