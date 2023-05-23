Moreau (illness) participated in Tuesday's OTAs practice, Ross Jackson of Saints News Network reports.
Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma earlier in the offseason but is already doing "everything" at practice, per Jackson. He ran routes and caught passes at Tuesday's session. Moreau should be a fixture in New Orleans' offense after inking a three-year, $12.234 million deal to compete with Juwan Johnson for No. 1 tight end duties. Moreau, of course, already has familiarity with new Saints QB Derek Carr from their time together with the Raiders.