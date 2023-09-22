Moreau (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game in Green Bay, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Moreau practiced in a limited capacity Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice. If Moreau sits out Sunday's game as expected, Jimmy Graham could see extended action behind Juwan Johnson, with more snaps at tight end possibly going to the versatile Taysom Hill as well.

