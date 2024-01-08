Moreau gathered in his only target for three yards during Sunday's 48-17 win versus Atlanta.
Moreau caught one pass for the third week in a row, though he totaled his fewest receiving yards of any game in which he caught at least one pass this season. The 26-year-old finishes his first campaign in New Orleans with 21 receptions (on 25 targets) for 193 yards and one touchdown across 15 games.
More News
-
Saints' Foster Moreau: Minor role again Week 17•
-
Saints' Foster Moreau: Plays smaller role in loss•
-
Saints' Foster Moreau: Tallies 13 yards in win•
-
Saints' Foster Moreau: Plays slightly bigger role Week 14•
-
Saints' Foster Moreau: Pair of catches in Week 13 loss•
-
Saints' Foster Moreau: No targets in Week 12•