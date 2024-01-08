Moreau gathered in his only target for three yards during Sunday's 48-17 win versus Atlanta.

Moreau caught one pass for the third week in a row, though he totaled his fewest receiving yards of any game in which he caught at least one pass this season. The 26-year-old finishes his first campaign in New Orleans with 21 receptions (on 25 targets) for 193 yards and one touchdown across 15 games.