Moreau had zero targets during Sunday's 16-15 victory against Tennessee.

Moreau's debut with the Saints was rather forgettable, as he never logged a target while playing 32 offensive snaps behind starting tight end Juwan Johnson (49), the latter of whom recorded three catches of five targets. The Saints' third tight end Jimmy Graham ultimately played just nine offensive snaps during his return from a year-long hiatus yesterday. Moreau totaled career-highs in receptions (33), targets (54) and receiving yards (420) while playing in Las Vegas with Derek Carr for much of last season. While his Week 1 stat line was far from stellar, the 26-year-old's familiarity with the Saints' new starting quarterback provides optimism for his usage moving forward.