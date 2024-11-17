Moreau (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Browns.
Moreau got slammed to the ground while making a catch late in the first quarter, which was ultimately nullified by a holding call. Moreau managed to walk back to the bench under his own power, and while he is being evaluated, Dallin Holker could see more snaps on offense behind Juwan Johnson and Taysom Hill.
