Moreau (illness) agreed to terms with the Saints on a three-year, $12 million contract Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Moreau's diagnosis of Hodgkin's Lymphoma was initially discovered during a physical with New Orleans during the early portion of free agency, and he now ultimately signs with the same team, reuniting him with Derek Carr. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Moreau's recovery is progressing positively and he plans to play in 2023. He could play a significant role in a tight end corps also headlined by Juwan Johnson and Taysom Hill.
