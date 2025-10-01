Moreau (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Moreau and Taysom Hill (knee) both logged limited practice activity Wednesday after having had their 21-day practice windows opened. Meanwhile, starting tight end Juwan Johnson (foot) was unable to practice to open Week 5. Moreau opened the regular season on the reserve/PUP list and is now in the last stages of his recovery from knee surgery undergone early January. If Johnson is at risk of missing any time due to injury, Moreau could be positioned to step into a notable role on offense once fully cleared to retake the field.