Moreau caught two of three targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 17-7 victory against the Panthers.

Moreau more than doubled his targets this season, and he now has three catches on five targets across six games this season. New Orleans had to disperse the targets that previously went to WR2 Rashid Shaheed, who was traded away Tuesday. Moreau finished tied with running backs Alvin Kamara and Devin Neal and wideout Devaughn Vele for the team's third-most targets. TE1 Juwan Johnson logged the team's second-most targets (four). Over the previous two years, Moreau accrued 53 catches for 606 yards and six touchdowns across 32 regular-season games. He'll likely continue to max out around three to four targets per game moving forward, which wouldn't make him a worthwhile streaming option for fantasy managers.