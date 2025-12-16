Saints' Foster Moreau: Logs zero targets in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moreau totaled zero targets during Sunday's 20-17 win versus the Panthers.
Moreau did not attract a target for the fourth time in 10 appearances this season. The 28-year-old played 43 percent of offensive snaps behind TE1 Juwan Johnson, as the former has played over 45 percent of offensive snaps just once this year. Moreau is on pace to finish with single-digit receptions for the first time since 2020, and he won't have any fantasy value unless Johnson misses time over the final three regular-season games. New Orleans will next play versus the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 21.
